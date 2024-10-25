Summarize Simplifying... In short OnePlus is launching OxygenOS 15, first on OnePlus 12, then on other models including the Nord series and OnePlus Pad.

The update offers smoother multitasking, personalized lock screens, new home screen widgets, and AI-powered photo editing tools.

Despite its advanced features, it's light on storage, but the experience may vary based on your device model.

OxygenOS 15 is based on Android 15

OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 15 with AI tools: Check features, compatibility

By Akash Pandey 06:36 pm Oct 25, 202406:36 pm

What's the story OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest operating system, OxygenOS 15. Built on Android 15, the new system will be rolled out to over a dozen OnePlus devices in the coming months. Arthur Lam, head of the OxygenOS Product team, said this update aims to enhance Android 15 without adding extra apps and integrating smart AI tools.

Initial rollout

OxygenOS 15 to debut on OnePlus 12

The first device to get the OxygenOS 15 update will be the OnePlus 12 on October 30. After that, the update will be rolled out to models in the OnePlus 10 and 11 series and the OnePlus Open. Mid-range devices in the Nord series including Nord 3, CE3, CE3 Lite, Nord 4, CE4, and CE4 Lite, along with the OnePlus Pad are also part of the rollout plan.

Feature upgrades

Enhanced features and AI tools

OxygenOS 15 brings enhanced parallel processing for smoother multitasking. It also lets users personalize their lock screens and add new home screen widgets. The update improves multitasking via OnePlus Canvas, which will debut on OnePlus's candybar smartphones for the first time. It also brings AI-powered photo editing tools like AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost, and an AI Reflection Eraser.

Storage impact

Impact on device storage and compatibility

Despite its improved capabilities, OxygenOS 15 remains light, occupying less storage on devices such as the forthcoming OnePlus 13. However, do note that some older or budget-friendly phones may not support every feature due to hardware limitations. Meaning, while all users can look forward to an enhanced experience with the new OS, the level of these enhancements may differ according to their device model.