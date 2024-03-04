Next Article

Samsung's latest entry-level 5G smartphone offers 4 Android upgrades

By Akash Pandey 04:32 pm Mar 04, 202404:32 pm

What's the story Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy F15 as its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India. It seems to be a rebranded version of Galaxy A15 5G, which hit the Indian market in December last year. The device comes in three colors: Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green. You can buy it on Flipkart and Samsung India's website later today. While the base 4GB/128GB model is priced at Rs. 12,999, the 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 14,499.

Design and display

It includes a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Galaxy F15 5G sports a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 217g. It packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the back, there are three vertically aligned camera cutouts, including a 50MP primary, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone houses a 13MP front camera.

Hardware and more

The device runs latest Android 14 out of the box

The Galaxy F15 5G is powered by a Dimensity 6100+ chipset. It offers up to 1TB of expandable onboard storage. The device runs on Android 14-based One UI 5. The 6,000mAh battery promises up to two days of battery life and up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone also supports connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

What about software support?

Samsung is promising up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades for this device. An early sale for the Galaxy F15 5G is set for today at 7:00pm IST.