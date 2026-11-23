Nicholls ended up smashing 175* off 335 balls, with 21 fours - his second-highest individual Test score.

This is now the highest score by a No. 3 batter for New Zealand against India in Tests, as per Cricinfo.

During his stay, Nicholls also went past 1,000 Test runs in Wellington.

Nicholls has now raced to 3,564 Test runs at an average of 41.44.

He recorded his 12th hundred as the tally also includes as many fifties.

His average was just 13.55 in six Tests against India before this match.