Wellington Test: New Zealand earn hard-fought draw versus India
What's the story
Team New Zealand has earned a valiant draw versus India in the opening Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve. The Kiwis played out the final four sessions of the game, thwarting India's bid for a memorable innings victory. Notably, India had declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs, taking a massive 352-run lead over New Zealand. Here are the key stats and report.
Summary
Here is the game summary
Henry Nicholls's 175* and Glenn Phillips's 118 powered NZ to 368/10 in the first innings.
The duo shared a massive 216-run partnership after the Kiwis were reduced to 70/5.
In response, India declared at a mammoth 720/9 with six of their top seven batters scoring at least 75 runs.
With India earning a hefty 352-run lead, the Kiwis had to survive the final day with eight wickets in hand, and they managed to do so, ending at 239/5 across 120 overs.
Nicholls
Nicholls slams 175* against India
Nicholls ended up smashing 175* off 335 balls, with 21 fours - his second-highest individual Test score.
This is now the highest score by a No. 3 batter for New Zealand against India in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
During his stay, Nicholls also went past 1,000 Test runs in Wellington.
Nicholls has now raced to 3,564 Test runs at an average of 41.44.
He recorded his 12th hundred as the tally also includes as many fifties.
His average was just 13.55 in six Tests against India before this match.
Phillips
Phillips becomes 1st player with this record against India
Phillips ended up smashing 118 off 216 balls, with 14 fours.
With this, he became the first batter to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket against India in a single calendar year.
Phillips slammed his 2nd hundred in Tests. He also has 5 fifties.
On Day 1, he went on to surpass the 1,000-run mark. He now has 1,074 runs at 38.35.
He also claimed three wickets in the game (3/154 in 24 overs).
Jaiswal
Jaiswal hammers fiery 85 vs New Zealand
Yashasvi Jaiswal's 85 off 89 balls was laced with 16 fours. This was his maiden Test outing in NZ.
Playing his 32nd Test, the dasher has raced to 2,697 runs at an average of 48.16. This was his 14th fifty in Test cricket.
He also owns seven tons. Across 17 Test matches away from home, Jaiswal has scored 1,280 runs at an average of 42.66 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).
Rahul
Rahul joins these players
KL Rahul scored a resounding 136 off 290 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes).
Rahul raced to his 13th Test century. He also has 21 half-centuries.
Rahul also became the fourth Indian opener with a Test century in New Zealand.
Rahul became just the second Asian batter after Pakistan's Saeed Anwar with Test tons in all four SENA countries as a designated opener.
Padikkal
Padikkal scores fifty in maiden Test in New Zealand
Devdutt Padikkal, who has been proving his worth at No. 3, made 80 (175). He hammered 10 fours.
With two half-centuries and tons (5 Tests and 7 innings), Padikkal has raced to 498 runs from five Tests at a remarkable average of 71.14.
As per Cricinfo, Padikkal now has 4,715 runs from 65 First-Class matches (107 innings) at an average of around 45.
Gill
Gill counter-attacks in Wellington
Indian skipper Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a ton, scoring 98 off 146 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes).
Notably, Gill could have become the third Indian captain with a Test century in New Zealand.
During his knock, Gill also crossed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship.
Overall, the Indian captain has raced to 3,141 runs from 44 Tests at 44.23 (11 tons and 10 half-centuries).
Information
Gill reaches 1,500 Test runs overseas
This was Gill's fifth century in away Tests (the opposition's home). He also has four half-centuries overseas. From 21 away Tests, the Indian captain has raced to 1,575 runs at an average of 43.75.
Historic total
Highest Test total in New Zealand
India's final score of 720/9 in their first innings is the highest Test innings total ever scored in New Zealand.
India also became the first side to touch the 700-run mark in a Test innings against the Kiwis.
This innings is India's fifth score of 700 or more in Test cricket and their third-highest total overall.
Only Sri Lanka have more such scores (7).
More feats
Other notable records scripted by Team India
Each of India's first seven partnerships were worth at least 50 runs, a feat achieved for the first time in Test cricket.
The team's top five batters also scored at least 80 runs each, only the second time such an occurrence has been recorded in Test cricket.
Pant
Pant's 9th Test ton
Pant scored a brilliant 128 off 153 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes.
The Wellington hundred was Pant's ninth in Test cricket, putting him third among wicket-keepers with the most Test centuries.
With this, Pant became the first Asian wicket-keeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.
The southpaw is now among the six Indian batters with Test tons in all four SENA countries.
Feats
Other records broken by Pant during his innings
Pant's attacking innings also took him past New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (107) on the list of most sixes in Test cricket, with a total of 108 sixes to his name.
During his stay, Pant also became the first designated keeper to complete 3,000 World Test Championship runs.
Pant also went past Gilchrist (2,512) in terms of the keeper with the most runs in away Tests.
Jurel
Jurel slams 78 in maiden Test innings in NZ
Dhruv Jurel hit seven fours and a six in his 78 off 79 balls. This was his maiden Test outing on New Zealand soil.
The dasher struck his third Test fifty, as he also owns a couple of tons.
Across 13 Tests and 20 innings, Pant has completed 729 runs at an average of 42.88. This was also his 18th First-Class fifty, as he also owns eight tons.
Latham
Latham sets unwanted records with twin ducks
New Zealand captain Tom Latham had a forgettable outing in the game.
Jasprit Bumrah trapped him for two-ball ducks in the opening over on both occasions.
As per Cricbuzz, Latham became the third NZ skipper to bag a pair in a Test.
This was the eighth instance of a NZ opener bagging twin ducks in a Test, second against India after Tim McIntosh in Ahmedabad in 2010.
Latham now has 17 ducks in Test cricket, with 16 of them coming as an opener - the joint-third-most for any batter.
Bumrah
Bumrah joins Sreesanth, Zaheer Khan on elite list
With this wicket, Bumrah has joined an elite club of Indian bowlers who have taken a wicket in the first over of both innings in a Test match.
The other two members are S Sreesanth (versus West Indies in Kingston, 2006) and Zaheer Khan (versus Bangladesh in Mirpur, 2007).
Meanwhile, Latham has now been dismissed by Bumrah for the third time in Tests.
Conway
Conway slams his fourth Test fifty vs India
Devon Conway hit seven fours in his 65 off 165 balls in the third innings.
The veteran now owns eight tons and 14 half-centuries in Test cricket.
The left-handed batter has raced to 2,830 from 37 matches at an average of 42.23.
369 of his runs have come in five Tests versus India at 36.90. This was his fourth fifty in this regard.
Blundell
Blundell gets past 2,500 Test runs
New Zealand's star wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell has gone past 2,500 runs in Test cricket.
Blundell, who entered the game needing 18 runs to get the landmark, scored five and 15 in the game.
Blundell has raced to 2,502 runs across 49 Tests at an average of 33.81, as per Cricinfo. His tally includes six tons and 12 fifties.
2,114 of his runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper - the fourth-most for a NZ player.
Akash
Akash Deep claims three-fer
Akash contributed with a haul of 3/53 from 23 overs (7 maidens) in the first innings.
This spell took him to 31 wickets across 11 Tests at an average of 35.58 (4W: 1, 5W: 1).
21 of his wickets have come in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries at 37.95.
In First-Class cricket, the fast bowler has completed 184 wickets across 54 matches while averaging around 26.
Bumrah
Bumrah claims his maiden Test four-fer versus NZ
Bumrah ended the first innings with impressive figures of 4/92 from 29 overs.
This was Bumrah's eighth four-fer in Tests and a maiden one against the Kiwis (5W: 16).
Bumrah has raced to 239 scalps at 19.93. He now boasts 164 wickets across 34 SENA Tests at a stunning average of 21-plus.
Bumrah's tally of 13 five-wicket hauls in away (home of opposition) Tests is the most for any Indian.
In terms of four or more wickets in an innings, he takes the second spot with 19 such spells.