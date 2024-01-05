How Hero Mavrick 440 will fare against Triumph Speed 400

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Jan 05, 202403:10 am

Both motorcycles roll on designer alloy wheels

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, is all set to launch its flagship offering, the Mavrick 440 in India on January 22. Powered by a capable 440cc single-cylinder engine, the roadster motorcycle with rival the potent Speed 400 model from Triumph motorcycles in the sub-500cc category. Which one makes more sense, the homegrown brawler or the Indo-British fighter? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Over the past few years, the sub-500cc motorcycle category in India has witnessed massive growth. Many bikemakers such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and BMW Motorrad have been dominating the roadster/streetfighter segment. However, with the arrival of the Triumph Speed 400, the competition went up a few notches. Can the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 challenge the Speed 400 for the top spot?

Design and features

The Hero Mavrick 440 will flaunt a neo-retro design with a round LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, a large single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, designer alloy wheels, and a fender-mounted LED taillamp. Triumph Speed 400 gets a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a ribbed-pattern seat, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast-type aluminum alloy wheels.

Hero Mavrick 440 may offer dual-channel ABS

Technical details of the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 are yet to be disclosed. We expect the roadster to get disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. In comparison, the Triumph Speed 400 comes equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, inverted front forks, and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit.

Speed 400's engine to outshine Mavrick's mill

Powering the Hero Mavrick 440 will be the same 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine from the Harley-Davidson X 440. The mill will develop 27.4hp/38Nm. The transmission option for the roadster is yet to be disclosed. The Triumph Speed 400 is fueled by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that churns out 39.4hp/37.5Nm. The potent neo-retro model gets a six-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Triumph Speed 400 will set you back by Rs. 2.33 lakh. On the other hand, the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to cost around Rs. 2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Speed 400 makes more sense with its attractive design, better safety suite, and potent powertrain.

