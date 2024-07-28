In short Simplifying... In short Actor Purab Kohli, known for his selective approach to roles post the success of 'Rock On', admitted to missing out on opportunities, including a project with Shah Rukh Khan (SRK).

Despite this, he remains hopeful for future collaborations with SRK.

Despite this, he remains hopeful for future collaborations with SRK.

Kohli plans to be more open to working with talented individuals in the future, even if the role isn't perfect.

'I felt...': Purab Kohli reveals why he declined SRK project

By Tanvi Gupta 05:44 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Actor Purab Kohli, recognized for his role as drummer KD in the film Rock On!!, recently revealed he declined a chance to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking with DNA India, Kohli stated that he was offered a role in a film alongside Khan after the success of Rock On!!, but had to turn it down due to prior commitments. "Though I felt bad, I signed something else. So I had no choice."

Future aspirations

'I would really like to be in a film...'

Despite past missed opportunities, Kohli remains hopeful for another chance to work with SRK. He expressed his desire stating, "I would really like to be in a film with him. That would be fun." Kohli's latest appearance was in the thriller web series titled 36 Days, continuing his successful acting career despite the challenges and decisions he has faced along the way.

Selective roles

His career shifted after the success of 'Rock On'

Following the success of Rock On!!, Kohli became more selective about the roles he accepted. This selectiveness led him to decline several offers, some of which he now views as missed opportunities. He stated, "I've said no to many films. But in hindsight, if it would have happened again, I would have handled it differently."

Career reflections

Kohli reflected on past decisions, plans for future roles

Kohli admitted that while he doesn't regret his decisions, he may have missed out on valuable experiences by being too selective. He stated, "I don't regret my decision, because I have said no to a few bad films. But maybe I would have done a bad role for the experience of working with somebody." Looking ahead, the actor plans to be more open to working with talented individuals even if the role isn't ideal.