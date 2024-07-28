'I felt...': Purab Kohli reveals why he declined SRK project
Actor Purab Kohli, recognized for his role as drummer KD in the film Rock On!!, recently revealed he declined a chance to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking with DNA India, Kohli stated that he was offered a role in a film alongside Khan after the success of Rock On!!, but had to turn it down due to prior commitments. "Though I felt bad, I signed something else. So I had no choice."
'I would really like to be in a film...'
Despite past missed opportunities, Kohli remains hopeful for another chance to work with SRK. He expressed his desire stating, "I would really like to be in a film with him. That would be fun." Kohli's latest appearance was in the thriller web series titled 36 Days, continuing his successful acting career despite the challenges and decisions he has faced along the way.
His career shifted after the success of 'Rock On'
Following the success of Rock On!!, Kohli became more selective about the roles he accepted. This selectiveness led him to decline several offers, some of which he now views as missed opportunities. He stated, "I've said no to many films. But in hindsight, if it would have happened again, I would have handled it differently."
Kohli reflected on past decisions, plans for future roles
Kohli admitted that while he doesn't regret his decisions, he may have missed out on valuable experiences by being too selective. He stated, "I don't regret my decision, because I have said no to a few bad films. But maybe I would have done a bad role for the experience of working with somebody." Looking ahead, the actor plans to be more open to working with talented individuals even if the role isn't ideal.