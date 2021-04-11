Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: Team news
Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 07:09 pm
David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad face Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

Harbhajan Singh makes his debut for the Knights. The veteran off-spinner will share the spin duties alongside Shakib Al Hasan.

Meanwhile, SRH are going with Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner atop.

Here we present the complete team news.

SRH playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

The Knight Riders have had the edge in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams.

In 19 meetings, KKR have won 12 games so far. SRH have pocketed seven victories.

In IPL 2020, KKR completed the league double over the Orange Army.

They won the first encounter by seven wickets.

The second match ended in a tie before KKR sealed the Super Over.

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh

The SRH-KKR match is set to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).

