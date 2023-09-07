Radhika Apte's birthday: Titles that made her Netflix's favorite girl

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 07, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Radhika Apte had three back-to-back releases with Netflix in 2018

Who doesn't remember the epic love story of Radhika Apte and Netflix? Back in 2018, Apte featured in Netlfix's three big-budget projects that were released a month after the other between June and August, giving birth to memes that took over social media like a storm. As she turns 38 years old on Thursday, here are titles that made her the streamer's favorite girl.

'Lust Stories'

First on the list is Lust Stories, an anthology series starring an ensemble cast including Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, and Apte among others. Apte featured in Anurag Kashyap's story where she played Kalindi's character who engages in sexual activity with one of her students, Tejas (played by Akash Thosar). Lust Stories premiered on June 15, 2018.

'Scared Games'

Apte, Kashyap, and Netflix paired up once again for the neo-noir crime thriller Sacred Games which was released almost a month after Lust Stories, on July 6, 2018. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles as Inspector Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, respectively, Apte was cast for Anjali Mathur's character. However, she didn't feature in its sequel.

'Ghoul'

The third project starring Apte in the lead, which served as fodder for memes on Netflix and Apte's collaboration was Ghoul. The horror series premiered on August 24, 2018, and was co-produced by Kashyap. Based on the monster Ghoul from Arab culture's folklore, it was Netflix's second Indian original series after Sacred Games, featuring Manav Kaul in a supporting role.

'Raat Akeli Hai'

Two years after her three big Netflix releases, Apte returned to the streamer with a thriller drama movie titled Raat Akeli Hai. The ensemble cast featured Siddiqui and Apte along with Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Swanand Kirkire, Ila Arun, Aditya Srivastava, and Shivani Raghuvanshi, among others. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the film was released on July 31, 2020.

'Monica, O My Darling'

Filmmaker Vasan Bala's 2022 movie Monica, O My Darling brought Apte back to Netflix once again. Co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi, Apte played a corrupt police officer's role in the movie. In an old interview, when she was asked about her association with the streamer, Apte joked about her contract renewal with Netflix, further asking trollers to prepare for the memes.

