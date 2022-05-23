India

PM Modi reaches Japan for Quad Summit, bilateral meetings

PM Modi reaches Japan for Quad Summit, bilateral meetings

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 23, 2022, 10:32 am 3 min read

PM Modi is received by the Japanese delegation at the airport in Tokyo. (Photo credit: Twitter.com/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Monday to attend the Quad summit aimed at enhancing cooperation among member nations, Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan where he will meet US President Joe Biden, the newly-elected Australia PM Anthony Albanese, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

Context Why does this story matter?

At Tuesday's Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad summit), a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, climate change, and challenges and progress linked to COVID-19 will be discussed.

China, which has territorial disputes with many countries in the Indo-Pacific region, slammed the Indo-Pacific strategy, saying it was a ploy to create divisions and incite confrontation in the region.

Indian community PM interacts with children outside Tokyo hotel

Outside the hotel in Tokyo, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community. He met children, saw their drawings, and signed autographs. "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programs during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," Modi tweeted in both English and Japanese.

Twitter Post PM Modi interacting with children

Cooperation India-Japan partnership key pillar of secure Indo-Pacific region

Underscoring the importance of closer India-Japan cooperation, PM Modi said that the partnership was a key pillar of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi also said he was looking "forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership." PM had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022.

Ukraine Modi-Biden to hold bilateral talks today

On Monday, the US president will launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) aimed at binding regional countries more closely through common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure, and digital trade. PM Modi will also have bilateral talks with Biden, where they will discuss the Ukraine crisis. He is also set to meet business leaders and the Indian community on Monday.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership PM Modi to hold talks with new Australian PM Albanese

PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Albanese during which the "multifaceted cooperation between the two countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed." Notably, Albanese's center-left Labor Party ousted predecessor Scott Morrison's conservative coalition at Saturday's election. The coalition had been in power under three prime ministers for nine years.