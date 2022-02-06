Lifestyle

5 benefits of bulletproof coffee

Written by Sneha Das Feb 06, 2022, 05:03 pm 3 min read

Bulletproof coffee's energy-boosting properties have made it quite popular among fitness freaks and athletes.

Bulletproof coffee is a healthy drink that is made using coffee, MCT oil, and butter. This coffee is creamy and looks like a cafe latte. This high-calorie beverage has several health benefits. It restores your energy, reduces your hunger pangs, and increases metabolism. This recipe is ideal for people who follow a high-fat and low-carbohydrate diet. Here's more about it.

Information What is bulletproof coffee?

Dave Asprey, an entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, started the trend of bulletproof coffee in 2011. Made with medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, butter, and coffee, this high-calorie concoction promotes ketogenesis, a process of burning fatty acids. It also improves mental focus and helps drive away blues.

#1 Reduces your hunger pangs

Bulletproof coffee helps to promote a feeling of fullness in your body due to its high-fat content. Adding MCT oil and butter to your regular coffee adds extra calories and fat to it, which keeps you fuller for a longer time. This drink can easily replace a breakfast meal. The MCT oil balances hunger hormones called ghrelin and CCK and also boosts your metabolism.

#2 Great for those who follow ketogenic diet

People on a ketogenic diet must incorporate bulletproof coffee into their lifestyle to achieve and maintain the process of ketosis. A ketogenic diet comprises fewer carbohydrates and more fat. MCT oils help to induce nutritional ketosis and also prevent symptoms of keto flu that occur while transitioning to the ketogenic diet. This filling drink helps to produce ketones quickly and keeps you energized.

#3 Helps in weight loss

Bulletproof coffee activates the fat-burning process in your body. It converts the dietary and stored fats in your body to ketones, known as ketosis. Caffeine reduces your hunger pangs and promotes weight loss by increasing energy levels, while MCT oil increases satiety and helps to gain less fat. Butter contains antioxidants called glutathione, superoxide dismutase, and omega-3 fatty acids that promote weight loss.

#4 Provides long-lasting energy

Bulletproof coffee prevents your blood sugar levels from crashing and keeps you energized for several hours. The caffeine in coffee gets absorbed slowly by your body as fat slows down the process of digestion and boosts energy levels. MCT oils also help provide long-lasting energy as they are metabolized and used by the body quickly.

#5 Improves mental clarity

Not only does bulletproof coffee increase your metabolism but it also helps improve your mental clarity. MCT oils have also been linked to sharpening cognitive functions and improving your concentration, while caffeine helps improve your mental performance and keeps you alert. Ketones provide energy to your brain. Having bulletproof coffee makes your liver convert the MCTs into ketones that improve your mental clarity.