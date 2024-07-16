In short Simplifying... In short OnePlus has launched a range of new products including the Nord 4 smartphone, Pad 2 tablet, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds.

It comes with a bevy of AI features

OnePlus Nord 4, with metal unibody design, launched at ₹30,000

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:53 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has introduced its latest budget-focused device, the Nord 4, at its Summer Launch Event in Milan. The handset has a metal unibody design, an innovative heat dissipation system, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and a 5,500mAh battery. The company also revealed its Pad 2, the Nord Buds 2 Pro, and Watch 2R at the event. All four are now available in India.

Display and performance specs

The OnePlus Nord 4 has a 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED screen with a resolution of (2772x1240) pixels. The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,150-nits. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It ships with several AI facilities like Audio Summary and Text Translate.

Camera setup and additional features

The Nord 4 has a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, and an additional 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a front-facing 16MP shooter. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an alert slider, an IR blaster, and an advanced cooling system.

Battery, software, and update support

The OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with support for OnePlus's proprietary SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. On the software front, the handset runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 14 out of the box. Notably, OnePlus has confirmed that it will offer four years of Android updates, and six years of security patch updates for the Nord 4. Price starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions cost ₹32,999 and ₹35,999, respectively.

OnePlus Pad 2 gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro earlier launched in China. It features a 144Hz 12.1-inch LCD display, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The gadget runs on Android 14, and includes a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. AI features are also offered. The tablet costs ₹39,999 for 8GB/128GB, and ₹42,999 for 12GB/256GB. Its open sale will begin on August 1.

OnePlus Watch 2R has 100hrs of battery life

The OnePlus Watch 2R packs a Snapdragon Wear W5 processor and a BES2700 additional low-power chip. The Wear OS-powered smartwatch flaunts a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a peak brightness of up to 1,000-nits. It offers up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and 12 days in Power Saver Mode, 5ATM rating, along with advanced health monitoring features. The device, available in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray, costs ₹17,999, and its open sale starts on July 20.

Nord Buds 3 Pro comes with ANC

OnePlus's latest TWS earbuds, the Nord Buds 3 Pro, offer 49dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They boast a total battery life of up to 44 hours when used with the charging case. Features like Bluetooth 5.4, fast pair, and dual connection are available. The earbuds are up for grabs in Soft Jade and Starry Black color options, and carry a price tag of ₹3,299. Open sale begins on July 20.