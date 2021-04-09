IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: Here is the statistical preview

Dhoni, who was unable the break the deadlock in 2020, would want to come back strongly this time.
Captaincy
Pant to face IPL's most successful captain
Interestingly, IPL's most successful captain (in terms of wins) will face Pant, who is yet to lead.
Dhoni has led in 188 IPL games, having won 110 and lost 77 of them. He has a win percentage of 58.82% as a captain.
Meanwhile, Pant has impressed with the bat against CSK.
In six matches, he has smashed 222 runs at a strike-rate of 162.04.
Do you know?
Dhoni and Pant have a knack for finishing!
While Dhoni is deemed the best finisher, Pant also fares well in the death overs (16-20). The former has aggregated 2,769 runs at a strike-rate of 176.15 in these overs. Meanwhile, Pant owns 565 runs at a strike rate of 216.48 in this phase.
Battles
A look at the interesting player battles
The upcoming see several mini-battles between players.
It is interesting to note that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan has dominated both Deepak Chahar (47 off 52 balls) and Shardul Thakur (45 off 28 balls) in the IPL.
Only Chahar has managed to dismiss him (once).
Meanwhile, leg-spinner Amit Mishra has dismissed top-order batsman Ambati Rayudu thrice, having conceded 97 runs (81 balls).