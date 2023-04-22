Technology

Nokia X30 5G gets Rs. 12,000 price-cut: Should you buy

Nokia X30 5G gets Rs. 12,000 price-cut: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 22, 2023, 04:32 pm 2 min read

The Nokia X30 5G will get three OS upgrades

HMD Global-owned Nokia has revised the cost of the X30 5G in the Indian market after receiving harsh criticism for its pricing strategy. With a significant cut of Rs. 12,000, the device now sits in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment. The phone is made up of recycled materials, focusing primarily on sustainability. However, does it now offer a good price-to-performance ratio post-discount? Let's find out.

The device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus

The Nokia X30 5G has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, and a fingerprint scanner under the display. It gets IP67-rated water resistance. The phone bears a 100% recycled aluminum frame. Its plastic body is made up of 65% recycled materials. The handset has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 700-nits of peak brightness, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

A 50MP primary camera with OIS is onboard

The Nokia X30 5G has a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash. It features a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary snapper with a Gorilla Glass DX+ lens cover to deliver both anti-reflective optics and scratch resistance. The device also has a 13MP (f/2.4) 123-degree secondary lens for ultra-wide shots. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone houses a 4,200mAh battery

The Nokia X30 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is shipped with Android 12 OS. It draws power from a 4,200mAh battery, which can be refueled with the bundled 33W fast charger. The 5G offering gets a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

It is now available for Rs. 36,999

The Nokia X30 5G was introduced in India at Rs. 48,999. However, it is now retailing at Rs. 36,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB model. The device can be purchased in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colorways via the brand's official website and Amazon.

Should you buy the Nokia X30 5G?

The X30 5G is yet another sustainability-oriented phone from Nokia. The phone offers a sturdy in-hand feel. It has a high-resolution AMOLED screen, water resistance, capable cameras, and decent storage/battery backup. However, we don't recommend buying the device due to the bland hardware offered for its price. You may go for smartphones like Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R under Rs. 40,000.